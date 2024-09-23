Florida medical office building adds cardiology

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare's Panama City Beach, Fla.-based medical office building is adding cardiology and pulmonary care, according to a Sept. 22 report from the Panama City News Herald.

The medical office building first opened its doors in July and is the first part of a new campus built through a partnership between TMH, the St. Joe Company and Florida State University.

Additional slated services include an ASC, orthopedics, gynecology and dermatology. In addition to adding cardiology, the building has also added critical care and sleep.

The new departments will be led by cardiologist Maria Lahti, MD, and pulmonary, critical care and sleep specialist David Phillips, MD.