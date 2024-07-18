Bon Secours plans cardiac surgery center in Virginia

Bon Secours filed a development plan for a new cardiology ASC in Henrico, Va., according to a July 18 report by Richmond BizSense.

The building would be approximately 14,000 square feet, with 8,000 square feet being occupied by the surgery center and the remainder as shell space.

The center would be dedicated to diagnostic and elective interventional procedures, according to a certificate of public need application filed by Bon Secours. The outpatient facility would be equipped with one cardiac catheterization unit.

The facility is a joint venture between Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners. Bon Secours owns 51% of the LLC that will own and operate the center, while Compass Surgical Partners owns 49%.

The project was expected to cost $13.8 million and be completed by July 2025, as of projections from last year, the release said.