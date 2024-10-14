McLaren Health establishes heart, vascular institute

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has established a heart and vascular institute to unify its 13 hospital-based cardiology, vascular, and cardiothoracic services and cardiovascular diagnosis, treatment and prevention activities, according to an Oct. 14 report from DBusiness.

The institute will focus on developing and implementing clinical practice guidelines, performance benchmarks and enhancing the partnerships that exist across McLaren facilities.

Samer Kazziha, MD, an interventional cardiologist, will leave the institute as its chief medical director.

Dr. Kazziha most recently served as the president of diagnostic and interventional cardiology for Cardiovascular Consultants, overseeing and standardizing clinical operations.