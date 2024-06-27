Modern Heart and Vascular Institute breaks ground on 100K-square-foot facility, seeks ASC accreditation

Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot facility in Humble, according to a June 27 report from the Houston Business Journal.

The new space will have 160 exam rooms and offer minimally invasive procedures, electrophysiology services, vein treatment, preventive heart care and cardiac consultation, exams and rehabilitation.

The building will have four floors and is currently applying to be classified as an ASC. It is expected to open in mid-2025 and employ approximately 250 people.