Montana cardiologist opens direct heart-care practice

Nancy Hua, DO, opened a direct heart-care cardiology practice Billings, Mont., according to a May 30 report by KTVQ.

Peds Happy Hearts is designed to improve the patient experience by speeding up patient exams and decreasing the amount of time it takes to set up an appointment or receive a referral.

Dr. Hua has provided treatment to more than 50 patients in less than a year.

The practice is currently the only direct cardiovascular unit in Montana. Dr. Hua hopes to create a one-stop cardiology care practice, the report said.