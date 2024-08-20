Sentara Health to open cardiac ASC

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health is establishing a new ambulatory heart and vascular center near its Woodbridge hospital, according to an Aug. 19 report from the Washington Business Journal.

The system will move two of its cardiac catheterization laboratories out of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center to the ambulatory facility.

The cath lab will anchor the new facility. The Sentara Heart and Vascular Center will take up 6,600 square feet on the first floor of an existing building, and in addition to the cath lab, it will host nonsurgical cardiovascular procedures, including pacemaker implants and atherectomy.

The $7.1 million project received its certificate of public need from Virginia in June 2023, originally with a target to open the center by May 2024. The facility was delayed due to construction and now is expected to open in December.

Sentara expects to hire about eight full-time employees: three administrators, three registered nurses and two radiologic technicians.

The new staff members would rotate between the hospital and outpatient facility, according to the report. Sentara also plans to appoint a medical director to oversee the center.

The new center will be the first freestanding outpatient cath lab in Virginia.