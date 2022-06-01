19 new ASCs in May 

Here are 19 new ASCs that opened or were announced in May:

1. The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first.

2. USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope, Ala.

3. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion that will feature an ophthalmology ASC.

4. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC.

5. Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC.

6. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.

7. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.

8. Mediplex Property Group has started converting a building in Prussia, Pa., to an ASC.

9. A 54-bed hospital with surgery centers is being proposed in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

10. Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center is under construction and set to open this summer.

11. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare opened its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

12. A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton, Ind.

13. Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem, Ga., as Barrow County's first ASC.

14. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.

15. The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City is building a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.

16. Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on a three-story ASC.

17. Baptist Health has reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.

18. Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened.

19. Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters.