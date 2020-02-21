Alabama hospital to build ASC — 3 insights

Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital celebrated its 70th birthday with Administrator Greg Nichols hinting at things to come, The Times-News reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital opened in January 1950, and while it has a storied past, it has undergone a number of changes in recent history with more on the horizon.

2. Notably, the hospital will soon open an ASC and a geriatric psychiatric unit.

3. Details on the ASC are sparse at the moment, but Mr. Nichols made it sound as if the center would open soon.

