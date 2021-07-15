17 hospitals opening ASCs in June

Here are 17 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in June:

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital announced plans to construct a $20 million ASC this fall that will include four operating rooms and a sterile processing department. Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC in conjunction with Regent Surgical Health and Orthopedic Associates of Long Island. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services opened a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health took leadership over the formerly privately run Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center, which began taking patients this month. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, announced plans for a $154 million surgery center that will feature six operating rooms and four dental operating rooms, orthopedic clinics, and a hand and upper extremity program. Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, began building a 19,500-square-foot ASC that will begin offering services in August. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health announced it got approval to build an ASC in Fairhope, Ala. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth partnered with Boca Raton-based Ortho Florida to develop a network of orthopedic-focused ASCs. Doylestown (Pa.) Health opened an outpatient center in Wrightstown, Pa., that offers neurology, urology, vascular surgery and colorectal surgery, among other services. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center announced plans for three new ASCs in Columbia, Rockwood and Lutherville, Md. San Antonio-based Baptist Health System announced its plans for a new campus with an ASC that will open next year. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky. East Alabama Medical Center opened a 84,000-square-foot medical facility with an ASC in Auburn. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb announced plans for a $25 million surgery center that will be three stories tall and 62,000 square feet. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened its 27th outpatient facility that features six operating rooms. Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened its second ASC in Spring, Texas, offering general surgery, neurosurgery, ENT, pain management, spine surgery, gastroenterology and plastic surgery, among other services. CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga., that features two gastroenterology labs and includes urology, hernia repair and general surgery services.