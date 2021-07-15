17 hospitals opening ASCs in June

Listen
Here are 17 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in June:
- SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital announced plans to construct a $20 million ASC this fall that will include four operating rooms and a sterile processing department.
- Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC in conjunction with Regent Surgical Health and Orthopedic Associates of Long Island.
- Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services opened a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.
- Cincinnati-based Mercy Health took leadership over the formerly privately run Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center, which began taking patients this month.
- Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, announced plans for a $154 million surgery center that will feature six operating rooms and four dental operating rooms, orthopedic clinics, and a hand and upper extremity program.
- Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, began building a 19,500-square-foot ASC that will begin offering services in August.
- Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health announced it got approval to build an ASC in Fairhope, Ala.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth partnered with Boca Raton-based Ortho Florida to develop a network of orthopedic-focused ASCs.
- Doylestown (Pa.) Health opened an outpatient center in Wrightstown, Pa., that offers neurology, urology, vascular surgery and colorectal surgery, among other services.
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center announced plans for three new ASCs in Columbia, Rockwood and Lutherville, Md.
- San Antonio-based Baptist Health System announced its plans for a new campus with an ASC that will open next year.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky.
- East Alabama Medical Center opened a 84,000-square-foot medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.
- Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb announced plans for a $25 million surgery center that will be three stories tall and 62,000 square feet.
- White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened its 27th outpatient facility that features six operating rooms.
- Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened its second ASC in Spring, Texas, offering general surgery, neurosurgery, ENT, pain management, spine surgery, gastroenterology and plastic surgery, among other services.
- CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga., that features two gastroenterology labs and includes urology, hernia repair and general surgery services.