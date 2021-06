Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is taking over the formerly privately run Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center, WKBN reported June 23.

The facility, which will have three operating rooms and 17 recovery beds, will help accommodate the patient growth at Mercy Health hospitals.

The ASC will begin taking patients mid-July and will employ nearly two dozen people, according to WKBN. The center will offer orthopedic, podiatric and plastic surgeries.