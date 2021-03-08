3 ASC leaders on adopting new technologies

Here's how three ASC leaders strategize when it comes to adding new technologies, from surgical equipment to management tools:

Note: Responses were edited for style and clarity.

Becky Ziegler-Otis. Administrator at Ambulatory Surgery Center of Stevens Point (Wis.): We are always looking for new technology to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness while maintaining a safe environment at our surgical center. There are so many opportunities available with new technology that we try to strategize based factors such as staff efficiencies, cost savings, government mandates and patient satisfaction. We stage adopting new technologies so that it is not overwhelming to the center operations in order to foster success.



When we identify a new technology, key stakeholders who would be impacted by the new technology participate in vendor presentations to determine as a cohesive group if it provides significant benefit for the center to further pursue. Beyond the initial presentations, the stakeholders are involved in further discussions as well as in implementation strategies. Once a new technology is adopted, those who are using the technology are provided an overview as well as education as needed. Time frames are established for implementation, and mechanisms are set up for feedback as issues/concerns are identified throughout the implementation phase.

Joleen Harrison, BSN, RN. Administrative Director of Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center: We touch base with our surgeons on a regular basis to see what they may be thinking about innovative upcoming procedures changes they see in their specialty, especially around budget time. Some of the surgeons do clinic strategies to bring in patients with new equipment or techniques. As always, we do our return on investment on equipment and if the procedures are covered in the ASC, which also helps in the decision-making process if we can adopt the new technology. We also assure the surgeon's training is completed and privileges have been approved by the governing body for the new technology.

Raghu Reddy. Administrator at SurgCenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland): We are technology-driven except for an EMR at our ASC, and we are continuously evaluating our technology needs. We are waiting for a decision from our hospital partner to finalize their EMR implementation, and we would implement our EMR around the same time, which will be 2023 or sooner. We leverage technology to minimize the dependence on paper and Excel spreadsheets. The adoption of newer technology creates efficiencies, along with the people and processes we have in place. The beauty of technology is to have access to reports and insights to evaluate our business, clinical operations and decision-making. No one can debate the need for technology when it comes to regulatory compliance as well.

More articles on surgery centers:

525 ASCs with total joint replacements | 2021

The best ASCs in 25 states, ranked by Newsweek

Montana hospital to open $20M surgery center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.