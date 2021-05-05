15 recent ASC exec moves

Here are 15 executive moves for ASC leaders to know:

1. Former ASC administrator Gary Richberg, MSN, will join Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital May 24 as a leader for its ASCs.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America named Mark Wade as CEO.

3. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International named Matt Wheelus as regional vice president of operations.

4. United Surgical Partners International affiliate TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital in Houston named Grant Magness CEO.

5. ECG Management Consultants, a national consulting firm that works with ASCs, named Nick van Terheyden, MD, as principal of ECG's digital health practice, according to an April 26 news release.

6. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth named two new executives, according to an April 19 release. The ASC chain hired Mark Winden as general manager of Encardia to oversee the company's new cardiovascular program, and Kili Preitauer as regional president to oversee business development efforts.

7. Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, was named ValueHealth's chair of the advisory board on healthcare transformation, according to an April 29 news release.

8. St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners named David Clark, former president, as CEO, according to an April 20 release.

9. Physician Partners of America named Bryan Davis as the company's senior vice president of anesthesia and ASC operations.

10. Philip Facchina, chief strategy officer of SurgCenter Development, joined the board of Mesoblast, a biologics company supported by SurgCenter.

11. Surgery Partners added Patricia Maryland, DrPH, former president and CEO of St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, to its board.

12. San Diego-based ASCs Inc. named Stephanie Tarry as executive vice president, according to a Feb. 3 announcement.

13. Austin, Texas-based Pain Specialists of America named board-certified anesthesiologist Pankaj Mehta, MD, as its chief medical officer, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

14. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health, leading gastroenterology practice and management services organization, named Brad Stoltz as chief operating officer.

1.5 Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health named Bridgette Berkeley, RN, director of nursing for the new Meridian, Idaho-based Saltzer Surgery Center.

