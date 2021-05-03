Johns Hopkins taps Gary Richberg as senior director of surgery center series

Former ASC administrator Gary Richberg, MSN, CASC, will join Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital May 24 as a leader for its ASCs.

Mr. Richberg was named the senior director of the Johns Hopkins surgery center series. He has previous experience as director of ambulatory surgery centers for Richland, Wash.-based Kadlec Clinic, a Renton, Wash.-based Providence affiliate. He oversaw three ASCs, including one focused on orthopedics.



He also spent more than 13 years as administrator for Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center. He has done consulting work for clients on financial benchmarking for ASCs and improving profitability.



In addition to his role at Johns Hopkins, Mr. Richberg is a board member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

