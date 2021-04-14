Physician Partners of America named Bryan Davis as the company's senior vice president of anesthesia and ASC operations.

Mr. Davis will be responsible for daily management and anesthesia service direction for ASC facilities, working from PPOA's corporate office in Tampa, Fla. He will drive strategy for all PPOA outpatient surgical facilities.

Before joining PPOA, Mr. Davis served as COO for Boca Raton, Fla.-based Red Reef Anesthesia. He's also served as the vice president of operations for Deerfield Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates and regional vice president of Tiburon, Calif.-based NES+ Health, according to his LinkedIn.

Mr. Davis earned his MBA from Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He's skilled in operations management, medical devices and team building, the release said.

