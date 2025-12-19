The advice ASC administrators swear by

From doubling down on patient experience to staying flexible, four ASC leaders joined Becker’s to share the best advice they’ve received and how it shaped the way they lead their centers.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What is the most valuable piece of advice you’ve received about succeeding in the ASC industry?

Jed LaPlante. Administrator at Center for Special Surgery (West Fargo, N.D.): When I first entered the ASC industry I had a great mentor in Sandy Berreth, a local ASC administrator and AAAHC surveyor. I initially approached her at a Becker’s ASC conference, and she committed to help us start our ASC in Fargo, N.D. She was crucial in shifting my focus from health system-based thinking to a mindset of making independent surgeon practices work in a matter that made sense for them. We’ve since lived by that mantra and really attempted to make each and every surgeon’s experience specific to their vision for their practice. We think this has created a positive physician culture, which in turn has created a positive staff culture and ultimately made for an incredible patient experience in return.

Phyllis Norton. Administrator and Operations Manager for Central New York Eye Center (Fairview): The best advice I have received is to always focus on the patient experience above all else. Really listen to your patients’ opinions and feedback. If you make decisions that prioritize their satisfaction and safety, the rest usually follows.

Matthew Solis. Administrator of Millenia Surgery Center (Orlando): During my training in the catheterization lab, my preceptor gave me the best advice with the simple statement: “never stop learning.” It has definitely helped me throughout my career in healthcare. Any opportunity to learn more about the different aspects of our industry I try to take it. I have been blessed with great leadership through my years as an administrator and they are always willing to teach and help me grow in my career.

Tricia Wollam. Administrator of Alliance Surgery Center (Traverse, Mich.): The best advice I received was to be flexible. As an administrator, you must be ready to handle any situation in a split second, as healthcare is unpredictable. Being flexible enables you to better problem-solve and keep operations moving all while building trust among the staff and physicians.