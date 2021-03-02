Idaho group names nursing director for upcoming surgery center

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health named Bridgette Berkeley, RN, as director of nursing for Meridian, Idaho-based Saltzer Surgery Center.

Ms. Berkeley was previously clinical director of the Bozeman, Mont.-based Rocky Mountain Surgical Center. In her new position, she'll oversee operations at the surgery center.

Saltzer Surgery Center is expected to open this spring. The building will include a 24-hour urgent care clinic and a surgery center.

More articles on surgery centers:

Vermont town loses 4 independent physician practices & more — 9 ASC industry notes

13 ASCs opened or announced in February

Pennsylvania health system opens ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.