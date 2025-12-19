How ASCs are revolutionizing healthcare

Advertisement
By: Francesca Mathewes

ASCs have emerged as a dynamic force within the healthcare industry, offering a more comfortable, convenient and affordable setting for an increasing range of surgical procedures.

Jon Van Valkenburg, executive director of Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center in East Syracuse, N.Y., recently joined Becker’s to discuss their impact on the patient experience.

Editor’s note: This response has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What are the most notable ways that ASCs are revolutionizing healthcare today?

Mr. Van Valkenburg: ASCs continue to deliver ever higher levels of care at the site where patients want to receive it, and get them home sooner, where they are most comfortable. Some of the best and most recent examples are in cardiac procedures and robotic surgery. Just a few years ago, these procedures and technologies were not available in the ASC, and now they are common.

How physician leaders are reshaping surgical ops: Lessons from WakeMed, Lee Health + more

Recommended Live Webinar on Jan 28, 2026 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Leadership

  • The advice ASC administrators swear by

    From doubling down on patient experience to staying flexible, four ASC leaders joined Becker’s to share the best advice they’ve…

    By: Patsy Newitt

  • What disrupted ASCs in 2025?

    The ASC industry adapted to numerous disruptions in 2025, from regulatory barriers and reimbursement cuts to an ongoing workforce shortage.…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • 10 surgeons making headlines in 2025 

    Here are 10 surgeons that made notable strides in clinical innovation and leadership in 2025, as reported by Becker’s: 1.…

    By: Francesca Mathewes
Advertisement