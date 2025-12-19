How ASCs are revolutionizing healthcare

ASCs have emerged as a dynamic force within the healthcare industry, offering a more comfortable, convenient and affordable setting for an increasing range of surgical procedures.

Jon Van Valkenburg, executive director of Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center in East Syracuse, N.Y., recently joined Becker’s to discuss their impact on the patient experience.

Editor’s note: This response has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What are the most notable ways that ASCs are revolutionizing healthcare today?

Mr. Van Valkenburg: ASCs continue to deliver ever higher levels of care at the site where patients want to receive it, and get them home sooner, where they are most comfortable. Some of the best and most recent examples are in cardiac procedures and robotic surgery. Just a few years ago, these procedures and technologies were not available in the ASC, and now they are common.