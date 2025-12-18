10 states where RNs earn the most, least 

California has the highest hourly mean wage for registered nurses in the U.S,, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 10 states with the highest annual average salary for nurses:

California: $148,330

Hawaii: $123,720

Oregon: $120,470

Washington: $115,740

Massachusetts: $112,610

Alaska: $112,040

New York: $110,490

District of Columbia: $109,240

New Jersey: $106,990

Here are 10 states with the lowest annual average salary for nurses: