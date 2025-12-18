10 states where RNs earn the most, least 

By: Patsy Newitt

California has the highest hourly mean wage for registered nurses in the U.S,, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 10 states with the highest annual average salary for nurses:

  • California: $148,330
  • Hawaii: $123,720
  • Oregon: $120,470
  • Washington: $115,740
  • Massachusetts: $112,610
  • Alaska: $112,040
  • New York: $110,490
  • District of Columbia: $109,240
  • New Jersey: $106,990

Here are 10 states with the lowest annual average salary for nurses:

  • South Dakota: $72,210
  • Alabama: $74,970
  • Arkansas: $77,720
  • Iowa: $77,780
  • Kansas: $79,430
  • Mississippi: $79,470
  • West Virginia: $80,650
  • North Dakota: $81,900
  • Missouri: $81,950
  • Tennessee: $82,010

