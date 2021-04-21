EyeCare Partners announces exec changes

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners has named David Clark, former president, as CEO, according to an April 20 release.

Mr. Clark joined EyeCare Partners as president in July 2020, after 18 years at health solutions company Mednax, where he was serving as COO.

Former EyeCare Partners CEO Kelly McCrann, who held the position since December 2016, will now work as operating director of EyeCare's board of managers to focus on industry mergers and acquisitions.

In his time as CEO, Mr. McCrann nearly tripled the company's ASCs and clinics and more than doubled annual revenue, which is expected to exceed $1 billion this year. Since last fall, the company has added 95 offices, 11 ASCs and 165 physicians, the release said.

Mr. Clark earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Texas A&M University in College Station.

