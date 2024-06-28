United Digestive's 5-year recap: 20+ moves

Atlanta-based United Digestive has more than 60 clinics, 22 ASCs and 300 physicians across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Here are more than 20 updates from the company since 2019:

2024

1. Two ASCs affiliated with United Digestive were named among U.S. News & World Report's top ASCs in the nation for 2024.

2. United Digestive partnered with OMNY Health, a provider of healthcare data and insights.

3. Neal Patel, MD, was appointed as the company's new CEO.

2023

1. United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.

2. Two ASCs managed by GI management services organization United Digestive earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024.

3. United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.

4. United Digestive and New York City-based payer Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.

5. United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module at its managed ASCs.

6. United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.

7. United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.

2022

1. United Digestive expanded anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.

2. United Digestive consolidated operating systems for its partner practices.

3. United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

4. United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president.

2021

1. It added Fort Myers, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida to its network.

2. It signed a deal to expand the resources of Digestive Care Physicians in Johns Creek, Ga..

3. It added DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates, which operates two clinics and an endoscopy center in Decatur and Lithonia, Ga..

4. It added Cape Coral, Fla.-based Associates in Digestive Health..

5. It added East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates.

6. In March, it chose Fujifilm Medical Systems, a provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, as its exclusive vendor of endoscopic products for its gastroenterologists.

7. It signed a five-year exclusive management services agreement with CRH Medical after months of negotiations.

2020

1. United Digestive founding CMO Steven Morris, MD, is transitioned from the role after a 40-year career.

2019

1. United Digestive partnered with Savannah, Ga.-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health, its first deal since its formation.