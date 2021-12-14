United Digestive adds 22-provider practice in Florida

United Digestive has added Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida to its network, United Digestive said Dec. 14.

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Associates has 22 providers and operates three clinics and an endoscopy center. It's the oldest private gastroenterology practice in the area, according to United Digestive.

United Digestive now has 29 providers in the Fort Myers area. Its national network includes 200 providers and 23 ASCs in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.