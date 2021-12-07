United Digestive adds 9-physician practice in Atlanta

Atlanta-based physician practice management company United Digestive signed a deal to expand the resources of Digestive Care Physicians in Johns Creek, Ga., United Digestive said Dec. 7.

Digestive Care Physicians was founded in 2011 and operates five clinics and an endoscopy center in metro Atlanta with nine providers. The practice will remain clinically independent while expanding its service offerings.

United Digestive also added DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates, an 11-provider practice with locations in Decatur and Lithonia, Ga., to its network in early November.

United Digestive has a presence in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, with a portfolio of more than 80 locations and 120 physicians.