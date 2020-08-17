United Digestive CMO Dr. Steven Morris transitioning from role

Atlanta-based United Digestive founding CMO Steven Morris, MD, is transitioning from the role after a 40-year career, and John Suh, MD, is taking over.

Dr. Morris will remain on the platform's board of directors.

Dr. Suh joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2008. AGA and private equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners formed United Digestive in December 2018. Dr. Suh serves on United Digestive's physician executive committee and is medical director for the Advanced Center for GI Therapeutics.

During his 40-plus year career, Dr. Morris played a role in growing AGA from a practice with two physicians into one the largest physician-owned GI groups in the country.

Dr. Morris commented on his successor, saying: "I've had the pleasure of working alongside John for more than 12 years. I am confident that his dedication to clinical best practices and focus on patient care will continue the organization's forward-thinking legacy."

