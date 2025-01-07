5 recent moves by the 5 biggest GI chains

Gastro Health, GI Alliance, PE GI Solutions, One GI and United Digestive are five of the largest gastroenterology megagroups in the country.

Here are five recent updates on the five biggest GI chains, as reported by Becker's:

GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas)

Dallas-based GI Alliance entered a definitive agreement with Dublin, Ohio-based pharmaceutical distributor and healthcare services company Cardinal Health in which Cardinal will acquire a majority stake in GI Alliance. Denver Digestive Health Specialists, a partner of GI Alliance, opened a new clinic in Arvada, Colo. Arlington Heights-based GI Alliance of Illinois, which is affiliated with management services organization GI Alliance, relocated to a new clinic. GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in a joint venture with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two. GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island.

Gastro Health (Miami)

Gastro Health tapped Eugenio Hernandez, MD, as its chief medical officer Jan. 6, 2025. Gastro Health opened The IR Center of Greater Cincinnati, which specializes in hemorrhoid treatment. Alan Oliver was added as Gastro Health's new CEO in November 2024. The group also opened a new ASC in Cincinnati. In February 2024, Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

One GI (Brentwood, Tenn.)

In 2020, private equity firm Webster Equity Partners established One GI through a partnership with Gastro One. The company now supports 195 physicians in 65 locations. In 2023, One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy, two groups in Tennessee. Also in 2023, One GI partnered Gainesville, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates and Chesapeake, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater It also inked a partnership with Nashville, Tenn.-based TransSouth in April 2023.

U.S. Digestive Health (Exton, Pa.)

U.S. Digestive Health added 19 advanced practice providers to its network of specialists in December 2024. In October 2024, U.S. Digestive Health also added seven physicians to its network. The group also signed a five-year contract with major payer Highmark Health, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. In 2023 the group partnered with Wilmington-based GI Specialists of Delaware. U.S. Digestive Health now supports more than 150 gastroenterologists.

United Digestive (Atlanta)