Gastro Health names chief medical officer

GI management services group Gastro Health has tapped Eugenio Hernandez, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Dr. Hernandez will ensure that clinical perspectives are integral to Gastro Health's strategic decisions and enhance the organization's ability to deliver high-quality patient care, according to a Jan. 6 press release sent to Becker's.

He will oversee clinical operations across all markets and other physician leaders, focusing on enhancing clinical quality, patient safety and operational efficiency, and will work closely with the VPs of clinical affairs in each market and other physician leaders to provide leadership and support.

Dr. Hernandez began private practice in 1998 and was a founding member of Gastro Health. Prior to his appointment, he served as the senior vice president of clinical affairs for Florida and serves as the current physician representative on the board of directors.