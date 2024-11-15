Gastro Health taps CEO

Management services organization Gastro Health has added Alan Oliver as its new CEO.

Mr. Oliver has served as interim CEO and COO since May 2024, first joining the group in 2022, according to a Nov. 15 news release.

He previously spent 22 years at Mednax, where he held roles including COO, CFO, chief administrative officer and president of its national medical group.

Over his last two years at Gastro Health, Mr. Oliver has overseen business operations and optimization strategies, and set strategies for organic growth.

Gastro Health operates locations in Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts.

The group manages 400 physicians at 150 locations, including medical offices, infusion centers, imaging services and a specialty pharmacy. Additionally, Gastro Health owns and operates endoscopy centers in five of its seven state locations, and operates pathology and anesthesia services.