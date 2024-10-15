US Digestive Health welcomes 7 physicians

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health, one of the nation's largest gastroenterology practices, has added seven new physicians to its network.

USDH operates 40 locations and 24 ASCs across Pennsylvania and Delaware, with over 250 GI providers, according to an Oct. 15 press release.

The following providers are joining USDH at various locations throughout Pennsylvania:

Matthew Chan, DO (Flourtown, Lansdale-Colmar)

Ishita Dhawan, MD (Downingtown, Royersford, Wyomissing)

Stephen Heller, MD (East Norriton, Lansdale Sumneytown)

Michal Kloska, MD (Downingtown, Royersford, Wyomissing)

Amanda Long, DO (Lancaster, Oregon Pike, York)

Alyssa Lorenze, MD (Uniontown)

Takahiro Nakamura, MD (Lankenau, Broomall)