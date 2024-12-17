US Digestive Health adds 19 providers

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has added 19 advanced practice providers to its network of specialists.

The APPs will practice at various US Digestive Health locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

USDH is one of the largest GI practices in the U.S., with more than 40 locations and over 250 providers across two states.

The 19 APPs joining its team in 2024 include:

Crystal Boyer, PA-C

Elizabeth Camerino, PA-C

Julia Colangeli, PA-C

Jennifer Grim, CRNP

Linda Haffelfinger, PA-C

Gabrielle Hocker, PA-C

Monique Junker, CRNP

Margaret Krebs, CRNP

Charles Mikulka, PA-C

Gee-Sue Park, PA-C

Julia Quigley, PA-C

Alexandra Quinn, CRNP

Jasmine Rodriguez, PA-C

Gloria Schaeffer, CRNP

Joan Taddei, PA-C

Alexandra Thurston, CRNP

Carrie Weiss, CRNP

Brian Scott Winfield, PA-C

Kristen Zima, PA-C