United Digestive partners with Gifthealth

GI management services provider United Digestive has partnered with Gifthealth, a patient adherence and education platform.

The partnership aims to enhance patient care and streamline the patient preparation process for GI procedures, according to a Nov. 12 press release.

Over 25% of practicing GIs are currently on Gifthealth's platform, according to the release. The average practice using the Gifthealth platform experiences a provider productivity increase of 17-25%.

United Digestive is partnered with more than 200 healthcare providers located across 80 locations in the U.S.