20 cardiology updates

Here are 20 updates on the cardiology industry that Becker's has reported since July 1:

1. Auburn (N.Y.) Cardiology Associates will close Sept. 30 after nearly four decades following the retirement of owner and head physician Rama Godishala, MD.

2. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group added Michael Benz, MD, as a new member of the medical group.

3. University Hospitals in Cleveland added Bernardo Cortese, MD, as co-director of the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute's Coronary Center.

4. Peterborough, N.H.-based Monadnock Community Hospital will open its own cardiology department in the fall, aiming to address care shortages.

5. Marie Denise Gerhard-Herman, MD, a veteran cardiologist with Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston), filed a lawsuit claiming she was being paid nearly $100,000 less than a less experienced male colleague. In the lawsuit, Dr. Gerhard Herman claimed she earns $255,000, compared with the male colleague's salary of approximately $350,000, despite being with the hospital since 1994 and training the male colleague. The hospital said in a statement to Becker's that it is reviewing the court filing and that it offers "fair and equitable" pay to all of its staff.

6. The Olympic Medical Heart Center added Zina Hajduczok, MD, to its cardiology team.

7. Nieca Goldberg, MD, will return to practicing medicine at NYU Langone (New York City). She previously served as medical director of NYU's Women's Heart Program, senior advisor of women's health strategy and medical director of the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health at the NYU Langone Medical Center before writing multiple books and doing advocacy work to advance women's healthcare.

8. Simon Malthais, MD, PhD, joined Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

9. Nashua, N.H.-based St. Joseph Hospital opened a new cardiology practice in Nashua.

10. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours filed a development plan for a new cardiology ASC in Henrico, Va.

11. Quincy, Ill.-based invasive cardiologist Eliot Nissenbaum, DO, retired after treating patients in the area for 10 years.

12. Cleveland Clinic was named the top hospital for heart care in the U.S. for 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report for the 30th year in a row.

13. Children’s Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) acquired Pediatrix Cardiology of Springfield (Mo.) as part of its pediatric partnership with Mercy Springfield Communities.

14. Artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare services company Guidehealth partnered with digital health company Story Health to create a value-based cardiology care program, allowing its health system partners to integrate Story Health's program to support at-risk patients with conditions such as heart failure, hypertension and arrhythmia.

15. CMS proposed an update to cardiovascular disease risk assessment and risk management services. The organization proposed coding and payment for an atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk assessment service and risk management services starting in 2025.

16. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health Cardiology relocated from its existing facility in Dauphin, Ala., to a new physician office building in the area.

17. Prabodh Mehta, MD, a longtime cardiologist at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Elizabethtown, Ky., retired following 34 years in the field.

18. Jon Kobashigawa, MD, director of the heart transplant program at Cedars-Sinai, assumed the role of president of the American Society of Transplantation.

19. New York City-based NYU Langone added a cardiology group in Atlantis, Fla., to its care network.

20. Researchers at the 2024 AcademyHealth Research Meeting found that 342 cardiology clinics have been acquired by private equity firms in the last 10 years, and more than 94% of those acquisitions occurred between 2021 and 2023.