Illinois cardiologist retires

Quincy, Ill.-based invasive cardiologist Eliot Nissenbaum, DO, retired after treating patients in the area for 10 years, according to a July 13 report from Muddy River News.

Dr. Nissenbaum, who retired July 12, joined Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health as its outreach cardiologist, treating more than 2,000 patients yearly at area rural health clinics.

Dr. Nissenbaum saw patients weekly in Northeast Missouri at the Kahoka Medical Clinic and the Memphis Medical Services-Outreach Specialty Clinic, as well as in West Central Illinois at the Hamilton Warsaw Clinic.

Dr. Nissenbaum cared for patients in Branson, Mo., for seven years before joining Blessing, according to the report.