USA Health Cardiology relocates, grows care team

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health Cardiology has relocated from its existing facility in Dauphin, Ala., to a new physician office building that opened to patients July 1.

The practice also plans to expand its cardiology service offerings and add five new specialists to the team, according to a July 4 press release.

The new physicians will bring knowledge in cardiac imaging, structural and interventional cardiology and advanced heart failure.

Luanda Grazette, MD, will join USA Health as the division chief of cardiology in August.