Baptist Health cardiologist to retire after 34 years

Claire Wallace -  

Prabodh Mehta, MD, a longtime cardiologist at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Elizabethtown, Ky., will retire July 19 following 34 years in the field, according to a July 1 report from The News-Enterprise.

Dr. Mehta has spent his career dedicated to cardiology, interventional cardiology and nuclear cardiology, studying techniques including rotational atherectomy, stenting procedures and advanced intravascular imaging

He is also a member of the American College of Physicians, American College of Cardiology, American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, College of Physicians and Surgeons of India and Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

