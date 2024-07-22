Montana system expands cardiac care with new hire

Simon Malthais, MD, PHD, will be joining Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Dr. Malthais will be specializing in robotically assisted cardiac intervention, transcatheter valve implantation, heart failure and complex cardiac intervention and aortic surgery, according to a July 22 news release.

Originally from Quebec, Dr. Malthais is board certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Canada and completed his heart transplant and medical support fellowship at the Mayo Clinic School of medicine in Rochester, Minn.