Dr. Nieca Goldberg to return to practice at NYU

Nieca Goldberg, MD, and cardiologist behind the 'Go Red for Women' campaign announced that she will be returning to practice at NYU Langone (New York City).

Dr. Goldberg currently serves as a clinical associate professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine (New York City). Previously, she was the medical director of NYU's Women’s Heart Program, Senior Advisor of Women’s Health Strategy at NYU Langone Health, and the founder and Medical Director of the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women’s Health at the NYU Langone Medical Center.

She has authored multiple books about women's heart health and has focused her career on advocating for women's healthcare.

"My career has been dedicated to changing the narrative around women’s heart health, from prevention of heart disease to creating personalized treatment plans that reflect a woman's health care experience," she wrote in the announcement "I will bring these experiences and passions to my work at NYU and look forward to continuing to advance this field with my colleagues."