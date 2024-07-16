Cleveland Clinic celebrates 30th straight top cardiology ranking

Cleveland Clinic has been named the top hospital for heart care in the U.S. for 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report for the 30th year in a row.

The clinic has been serving patients since the 1950s, performing more than 5,600 heart surgeries last year, according to a July 16 news release from the health system.

Cleveland Clinic surgeons have performed more than 4,500 mitral valve surgeries with a 0% mortality rate. In addition, the health system has received the highest overall composite score star rating in all cardiothoracic procedures rated by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

"Ranking No. 1 for three decades in a row is a reflection of their sustained commitment to excellence, quality and innovation," Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic, said in the release. "We commend all our caregivers for their dedication to providing the best care for patients. While it's an honor to be recognized, we will continue to focus on doing what matters most — striving to provide the highest quality, safest patient-centered care; supporting research and clinical innovation; and serving our communities."

Patients have traveled from all 50 states and 138 countries to Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to receive care, according to the release.