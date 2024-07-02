NYU Langone adds Florida cardiology group

New York City-based NYU Langone has added a cardiology group in Atlantis, Fla., to its care network.

The site formerly known as the Florida Cardiology Group will now operate as NYU Langone Cardiology Associates-Atlantis/Lake Worth, according to a July 2 news release.

NYU Langone clinicians B. Benjamin Saketkhou, MD, Hedayatollah Zaghi, MD, Sumelia Waddell, MSN, APRN, and physician assistant Kristal Lyn will serve patients at the practice. The providers will offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic services and consultative cardiac care.

NYU Langone has six inpatient locations and more than 300 outpatient sites across the New York metropolitan area and in Florida.







