Guidehealth, Story Health launch value-based cardiology program

Artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare services company Guidehealth has partnered with digital health company Story Health to create a value-based cardiology care program.

Health systems partnered with Guidehealth can now integrate Story Health's program to support at-risk patients with conditions such as heart failure, hypertension and arrhythmia, according to a July 15 news release.

Guidehealth works with more than 500,000 patients and several health systems to increase access to care and improve health outcomes under value-based models. It provides a technology platform and clinical support services that integrate directly into primary care workflows.

Through their partnership, Guidehealth will identify qualified patients and assist with enrollment into Story Health's program, which will engage patients to get and keep their care on track, the release said.





