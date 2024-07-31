Cardiologist sues Boston hospital over gender discrimination, salary

A veteran cardiologist with Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) has filed a lawsuit claiming she was being paid nearly $100,000 less than a less experienced male colleague, according to a July 30 Cardiovascular Business report.

Marie Denise Gerhard-Herman, MD, said in her lawsuit against Mass General Brigham that she earns $255,000, compared with the male colleague's salary of approximately $350,000. Dr. Gerhard-Herman has been with the hospital since 1994 and trained the male colleague.

Dr. Gerhard-Herman asked about the pay discrepancy before filing the complaint and was told by BWH that the male colleague had additional "leadership" assignments. Afterpressing further into details on the assignments, Dr. Gerhard-Herman learned that the male colleague was presenting cases to a "small group" four times a year –– similar to her own leadership duties.

And, when compared to recent survey data taken from the Medical Group Management Association, the complaint noted that Dr. Gerhard-Herman's salary is among the lowest for cardiologists in her position.



“We are aware of and reviewing the recent court filing. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we are committed to offering fair and equitable compensation to all members of our workforce," MGB said in a statement shared with Becker's.