15 ASC acquisitions in December

A roundup of ASC purchases that made news last month:

1. Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International completed its acquisition of Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, which includes the organization's 86 ASCs.

2. Anchor Health Properties purchased two medical office buildings in Sacramento, Calif., one of which had an ASC.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired the Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center in Savannah.

4. A building housing the Redwood Surgery Center and Webster Surgery Center in Castro Valley, Cailf., was sold for an undisclosed amount.

5. A building owned by nonprofit health system Texas Health Resources and anchored by a surgery center in Fort Worth, Texas, was sold.

6. The KKR Real Estate Select Trust acquired 15 outpatient medical office buildings and ASCs throughout the Southern U.S.

7. The Texas Health Surgery Center in Denton was acquired as part of a larger portfolio of buildings by Montecito Medical.

8. Property housing the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Pomerance Eye Center was purchased for $6 million by Flagship Healthcare Properties.

9. A medical complex featuring an ASC in Amherst, N.Y., was sold for $14 million.

10. Two buildings housing the Ophthalmology Consultants of Fort Wayne (Ind.) and its ASC were sold for $11 million.

11. JLL Income Property Trust acquired the North Tampa (Fla.) Surgery Center for about $8.5 million.

12. The buildings housing Plaza Surgery Center and a medical office in Jacksonville, Fla., sold for $19.7 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate of Pensacola (Fla.).

13. A three-building medical office portfolio with an ASC in Knoxville, Tenn., was acquired by Kansas City Mo.-based Crown MedRealty Partners.

14. A medical office building with an ASC in Avondale, Ariz., was acquired by Montecito Medical.

15. Montecito Medical purchased a building housing the Amherst-based Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York.