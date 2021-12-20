Real estate trust acquires 15 medical office buildings, ASCs in Southern US

The KKR Real Estate Select Trust has acquired its first healthcare acquisition — a portfolio of 15 outpatient medical office buildings and ASCs throughout the Southern U.S., global investment firm KKR said Dec. 20.

The properties are in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina. The buildings are leased to health systems and specialist medical groups covering services ranging from orthopedics to ophthalmology.

The portfolio was assembled by real estate investment management company FCA Partners and Montecito Medical, which will retain its interest in and operational responsibility of the properties.