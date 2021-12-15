$11M sale of Indiana ASC building closes

The two buildings housing the Ophthalmology Consultants of Fort Wayne (Ind.) and its ASC were sold for $11 million.

The 33,000-square-foot complex was sold with help from Denver-based healthcare real estate firm Fairfield Advisors, the firm said in a Dec. 15 email.

Ophthalmology Consultants of Fort Wayne was established in 1982 and is one of the largest ophthalmology practices in northern Indiana. The practice said its facility is the area's only AAAHC accredited facility. It offers laser surgery and treatment for cataracts, strabismus and tear duct probing.