Florida ASC facility sells for $19.7M

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The buildings housing Plaza Surgery Center and a medical office in Jacksonville, Fla., sold for $19.7 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate of Pensacola (Fla.).

The two-story, 18,400-square-foot ASC building was constructed in 1969 and renovated in 2007, according to a Dec. 10 Jacksonville Daily Record report. It was bought in 2018 for nearly $21.2 million by 6138 Jacksonville Properties.

The ASC is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast