Florida ASC facility sells for $19.7M

The buildings housing Plaza Surgery Center and a medical office in Jacksonville, Fla., sold for $19.7 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate of Pensacola (Fla.).

The two-story, 18,400-square-foot ASC building was constructed in 1969 and renovated in 2007, according to a Dec. 10 Jacksonville Daily Record report. It was bought in 2018 for nearly $21.2 million by 6138 Jacksonville Properties.

The ASC is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.