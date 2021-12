A three-building medical office portfolio with an ASC in Knoxville, Tenn., has been acquired by a private equity group.

The portfolio was sold to Kansas City Mo.-based Crown MedRealty Partners, Allen Inman, managing partner of seller Capital Real Estate Group, said Dec. 10.

The 45,359-square-foot property is leased to an ophthalmology group and features a joint venture ASC from AmSurg and practicing surgeons.