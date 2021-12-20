$14M ASC real estate sold in Massachusetts

A physician-developed medical complex featuring an ASC sold for $14 million in Amherst, N.Y., Buffalo Business First reported Dec. 17.

The 30,215-square-foot building, developed five years ago by local physicians, is home to the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York.

The building was sold to MMAC HT 11 Amherst NY, an affiliate of international conglomerate Altus Group, which provides software and advisory services to the real estate industry.

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York boasts a portfolio of 22 physicians and offers ENT, orthopedics, plastic surgery and ophthalmology, among other services.