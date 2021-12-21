San Francisco property with 2 ASCs sold

A building housing two ASCs in the San Francisco-area community of Castro Valley was sold for an undisclosed amount.

The 35,000-square-foot building is fully occupied, according to a Dec. 18 LinkedIn post by New York City-based commercial real estate firm Newmark Group, which represented the seller.

Tenants include orthopedic clinics Redwood Surgery Center and Webster Surgery Center, both staffed by Doug Abeles, MD. The building also houses the district office for U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell.