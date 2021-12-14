$8.5M Florida ASC acquired by property trust

JLL Income Property Trust acquired the North Tampa (Fla.) Surgery Center for about $8.5 million, the trust said Dec. 14.

The 13,000-square-foot medical office building is 100 percent leased to Comprehensive Outpatient Joint and Spine Institute Center. Built this year, the property comprises three ASCs.

The trust has more than $5.5 billion in portfolio assets.

"The shift toward outpatient, standalone surgery centers as an alternative to undergoing procedures in traditional hospital settings, combined with the continued aging of our population, positions medical office buildings as attractive portfolio additions to our stable value, income-oriented portfolio," said Allan Swaringen, president and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust.