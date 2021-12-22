California medical office buildings with ASC purchased for $50M

Anchor Health Properties has purchased two medical office buildings in Sacramento, Calif., one with an ASC, for $50 million, Sacramento Business Journal reported Dec 21.

The two buildings are connected by sky bridge to Sutter Medical Center. The medical center also leases most of the 130,000 square feet of the buildings.

Sutter Health offers gastroenterology, surgical dermatology, imaging, orthopedics and rehabilitation in the medical office buildings.

Anchor Health plans to spend another $10 million in the next five to seven years on the project.