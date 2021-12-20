Texas ASC, endoscopy center portfolio acquired

- Small
A medical office building portfolio featuring an ASC and two endoscopy centers in the Dallas-Fortworth metro area was acquired by Montecito Medical, the real estate company said Dec. 16.
All buildings are 100 percent leased and collectively have about 115,000 square feet of rentable space.
The acquired buildings:
- Mansfield Endoscopy Center, operated by Texas Digestive Disease Consultants
- Rockwall of Orthopaedic Specialists of Dallas' flagship location
- Texas Health Surgery Center in Denton
- Bedford Medical Plaza
- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants' histology lab in Bedford
- Texas Health Resources, which provides cardiac, vascular and imaging services at the Park Place Medical Center property in Arlington
- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants' endoscopy center in Sherman
In the last year, Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito also has acquired Texas medical office properties in Arlington, San Antonio, Austin, the Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Tyler, Texarkana, Katy and Sunnyvale.