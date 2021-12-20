Texas ASC, endoscopy center portfolio acquired

A medical office building portfolio featuring an ASC and two endoscopy centers in the Dallas-Fortworth metro area was acquired by Montecito Medical, the real estate company said Dec. 16.

All buildings are 100 percent leased and collectively have about 115,000 square feet of rentable space.

The acquired buildings:

Mansfield Endoscopy Center, operated by Texas Digestive Disease Consultants

Rockwall of Orthopaedic Specialists of Dallas' flagship location

Texas Health Surgery Center in Denton

Bedford Medical Plaza

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants' histology lab in Bedford

Texas Health Resources, which provides cardiac, vascular and imaging services at the Park Place Medical Center property in Arlington

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants' endoscopy center in Sherman

In the last year, Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito also has acquired Texas medical office properties in Arlington, San Antonio, Austin, the Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Tyler, Texarkana, Katy and Sunnyvale.