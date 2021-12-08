Suburban Phoenix building with 2 ASCs acquired

A medical office building with a multispecialty ASC in Avondale, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix, was acquired by Montecito Medical, the real estate company said Dec. 8.

Alongside the multispecialty ASC, the three-story, 68,000-square-foot Akos medical office building features an imaging suite, a cardiovascular ASC, pharmacy, urgent care and clinical office space.

The building is majority leased to Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health, whose network includes 600 physicians and more than 1,000 partner providers. Peak Heart and Vascular operates the building's cardiovascular ASC.

The acquisition is Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical's third in the Phoenix area in 2021.